It’s not what we do occasionally that brings success

We have all heard the old saying, “success is seen in your daily routine.”

What we do daily really matters! The outcome of a person’s life is connected to their daily habits. If your habits are destructive, then the outcome will be disaster and if your habits are good, then the outcome will be success.

Consistency in the dictionary is defined as steadfast adherence to the same principles, course, form, etc. Another way to put it is consistency in doing the same thing over and over again. As you can see, a person’s habits play a major role in determining the outcome of their life.

Let me remind you that it is not what we do occasionally that will bring success to our lives; it is what we do daily. With that said we should make a commitment to develop the right habits that will cause us to win in life.

Consistency is a prerequisite for success in every area of life. For instance, if a person desires to lose weight and get into shape they cannot go to the gym once a month and expect to get their desired results. Instead they will need to go to the gym every day in order to get results. As you can see consistency pays off.

There are a few things that we can do to establish consistency in our life. The first thing is to develop discipline. Without discipline you will not have the ability to retain any level of success. Persistence will get you there, but consistency will keep you there. Discipline is doing the things that you should do even when you don’t feel like doing them.

Disciplined people do the action and then let the feeling follow. If you wait to feel good, then you’ll never do it. In the Bible, Solomon gives us an example of discipline through the life of the ant in Proverbs 6:6-8. “Go to the ant, you sluggard! Consider her ways and be wise, which, having no captain, overseer or ruler, provides her supplies in the summer, and gathers her food in the harvest.”

Ants do not have a leader or a coach to encourage and motivate them. They are just extremely disciplined and determined to succeed. We have a way better advantage than ants, simply because most of us have access to a leader or a coach. With that said, there is no excuse to not having the tools to develop discipline in order to be consistent.

Being consistent is not based on circumstances, rather it is a commitment to keep doing what you know you need to do in order to win in life.

The last thing that we can do to establish consistency is to be focused. Focus enables you to stay on track and complete your task.

In order to focus we must eliminate things that rob us of our focus. One of the ways to eliminate distractions is to make a list of priorities and stick with them. Calendars and “to-do lists” are great tools to help keep us on track and develop a life of consistency.