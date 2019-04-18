Spiritual Life
Scientist ponders Jesus’ resurrection in cosmic context
As a Christian and a scientist, I have always been challenged to reconcile some of the tenants of Christianity and the principles of science. Ideas like the virgin birth, miracles and the resurrection have sometimes been problematic for me.
I finally realized that the problem arises because of the very limited understanding I often had of the nature of God and Christ.. If we place Jesus in a cosmic context many of the problems went away.
In my poem, “Easter Poem”, I attempt to think of Jesus as a cosmic phenomenon. He comes from the fertile chaos of nature and returns to it at a fundamental level — just as we do. There is a sacred dimension in nature. The fact that life exists and is so far as we know very rare in the universe makes it sacred.
Nature, as the poet Rilke stated, is both beautiful and terrifying. What happened to Jesus is an example of this.
There is something profoundly beautiful to know that a rich consciousness has come to be in the order of things and that it arises from cycles of death and rebirth — from crucifixion and resurrection.
“Easter Poem”
In the crucibles of stars
Your elements
Entangled with ours
Flung out to a crusty earth
Wrapped in gravity.
From the soil roots and
Waters of Galilee
An earthly mother formed
You to speak to crowds on hills
And Lilies and sparrows.
We could not feel
Your soul within us
Leaving your mother to cry
On a hilltop beneath a
Wood cross.
Regenerated by a quantum
Shower of light
You walked among us again.
Yet you have always been
Whispering within us
If only we will listen.
