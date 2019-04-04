Discover the healing power of God

From a young age, I was taught that Christ is the power and presence of God at work in my life able to heal sickness and suffering.

Jesus Christ healed through this power and promised his followers that they would heal through prayer also, if they believed his teachings (see John 14:12).

I have found this promise to be true.

I remember as a teen, when I was a lead actor in a school play, five minutes before a live performance, I was so ill I could barely stand, let alone remember my lines. I reached out to God and remembered that Christ was present to give me the health I needed to perform. During my heartfelt prayer, a peace settled into my thought. I felt my divine connection. The sickness vanished, and I walked onto stage in fit form.





In my early twenties, while working on the family farm, and through a mistake of my own, toxic chemical exploded into my face. No one was around to help, but I knew Christ was there. I reached out to God as if my life depended upon it, which I felt it did, and remembered Jesus’ promise to those who believe, “… if they drink anything deadly, it will by no means hurt them” (Mark 16:17,18, NKJV).

As I turned to Christ’s presence and acknowledged God’s power to keep me well, I calmed down and regained my poise. After hosing myself off, I sat down and continued to pray. Within twenty minutes, the extreme pain in my eyes was gone, my clouded vision cleared, I was breathing normally and I felt perfectly fine. It was a remarkable, yet holy healing experience.





In my thirties, the night after I returned from a trip to Africa, I became deathly ill. Struggling mightily, and fearful of losing consciousness and never waking up, I decided to trust my entire life to Christ and have no fear of death. Christ was my life, I knew.

As soon as I trusted, I felt a huge fear lift out of thought. Profound peace settled in, and I felt assurance that I would be okay. I fell asleep, and two hours later woke up 90 percent well, recovering fully in a few hours.





For as long as I could remember, I used to suffer yearly from colds that would become long drawn out periods of miserable suffering. During one unhappy episode, it occurred to me to pray for an end to this annual cycle. In my prayer, I moved my faith from expecting to get sick, to honoring the presence of Christ within that could protect me from illness and keep me well. The cycle ended.

That was around 25 years ago. On rare occasion, mild symptoms of a cold have popped up since, but I’ve never again experienced the repetitive misery that ended with that prayer.





Over the decades, I’ve experienced a steady stream of physical healings -- large and small -- through Christ’s power alone. Discovering and honoring the presence of Christ within has proven to be an effective way to stay healthy.





The healing power of Christ is with you too.



