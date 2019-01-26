Don’t give up on God’s dream for you. Persevere

There are times in all of our lives when we are on the mountain top and other times when we are in the valley.
One of the lessons that I have learned over the years is that life is filled with different seasons and those who succeed in life are those who have learned to navigate through those seasons. One of the keys to navigating through the different seasons in life is perseverance and that’s what we are going to focus on in this article.
Perseverance is defined in the dictionary as steadfastness in doing something despite difficulty or delay in achieving success. In other words, perseverance requires a no quit attitude. There are many different examples of people throughout history who have faced incredible obstacles and insurmountable difficulties yet despite the odds they chose to persevere.
Perseverance is looking beyond our present circumstances and seeing the end result.
Anyone that has ever graduated from college has had to do this. For a person who desires to become an attorney will need to persevere through four years of undergraduate study followed by three years of law school. During this time I am sure that some are tempted to quit, however, the dream of becoming an attorney motivates them to endure through countless hours of study.
President Abraham Lincoln is a great example of a person who faced extreme odds and persevered. In 1831, he failed in business. In 1832, he ran for state legislature and lost. In 1833, he decided to start another business and unfortunately it failed. In 1835, his fiancé died and he had a nervous breakdown the following year.
The next 11 years of Lincoln’s life was a series of defeats. In 1843, he ran for Congress and was defeated and he decided to run again in 1848 and lost again. He tried running for Senate in 1855 and he lost. The next year he ran for Vice President and lost. In 1859, he decided to run again for the Senate and was once again defeated. In 1860, after many years of setbacks, disappointments and defeats Abraham Lincoln was elected the 16th President of the United States.
We see from the life of Abraham Lincoln that perseverance is essential to our success. If Abraham Lincoln would have given up after his business failures, after his nervous breakdown or his political failures, he never would have never made it to the presidency.
Likewise, if you quit, you may be forfeiting some incredible opportunities. I want to remind you that trying times are not the times to stop trying. No matter how bad things look for you, keep pressing forward. Your future is brighter than your past.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said, “If you can’t fly, then run, if you can’t run, then walk, if you can’t walk, then crawl, but whatever you do, you have to keep moving forward.” Those who succeed in life are those who keep moving forward despite their challenges and setbacks.
I want to encourage you to never give up on the dreams and desires that God has placed in your heart. If you persevere you will succeed!
