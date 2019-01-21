Your gray day can be chased by the Son’s grace

Have you ever experienced a “gray day?” You know, the kind that is not merry or bright, but also not terribly dark, or even quite blue in hue. Instead, this kind of day, in some way, is decidedly gray.
Maybe the colorless shade lingers on the inside, because you’re feeling a little tired, and a bit bummed-out by the day’s developments — your friend cancels on a visit; the kids are complaining; the faucet needs fixing, again; your soda is flat — all while things at work are weird, with people, and piles of paper, piling on. Gray.
Perhaps on top of this inner sensation, the outside itself lingers with gray — even Tri-City-winter-inversion-style. And your weather app concurs: clouds and cold to continue … . Yep, from freezing fog, to pesky wind chills, to light drizzles, to overcast coverings, the gray is able to invade by way of double dose: from the inside-out, and from the outside-in.
You are affected. Maybe not with an actual seasonal disorder, but the color of your day is clear enough: Gray.
Now what? What do you do when you’re cold, slightly wet, a little worried within, a bit weary, and maybe even a tad weepy? Where do you turn?
For some, the solution often includes a flavored concoction in the form of hot water and roasted beans. Oh, a cup of coffee will surely confront the grays!
At least physically it feels that way, as the fluid falls gently, effectively warming your bones, down to your toes. Ah!
Then, in mere moments, the added kiss of caffeinated encouragement kicks in. Feeling better? Less bleh? Less gray?
But what if the shades of sorrow surround your soul, creating a spiritual gloom? What if the gray rolling in comes from the corners of a guilty conscience, the kind that clouds your day because of the nagging of a persistent sin?
Or maybe the gray builds because it catches you stuck in a whole season of sinning, with consequences spilling out and over into your relationships.
Is there a way out of that condition, and the grips of its darker monochrome?
Jesus said, “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will not walk in darkness, but will have the light of life” (John 8:12). With his Light comes true warmth, welcome with God, forgiveness of sins (I John 1:5-9).
As expressed by songwriter William Cowper, trusting Jesus provides a tune that answers gray: “Sometimes a light surprises the Christian while he sings; it is the Lord, who rises with healing in His wings; when comforts are declining, He grants the soul again a season of clear shining, to cheer it after rain.”
Gray, lifting.
Meanwhile, inspired words revealing Jesus speak to any day of dimness: “In him was life, and the life was the light of men. The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it … . And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us, and we have seen his glory, glory as of the only Son from the Father, full of grace and truth” (John 1:4-5, 14).
When the Son comes out, there is peace on Earth. Gray gets chased by grace.
