High water bill? You may have an invisible leak. Here’s how to find its source

Here are simple steps to take to see if you're water meter is faulty or if you have a leak in your home.
How to harvest rain for your yard

How to harvest rain for your yard

You can save rain to use later to recharge soil moisture, cut down on outside water use and create lasting savings on irrigation. Which of the methods you use depends on space and how much money you want to spend on the project. Here are some tips

Central American migrants wait in a Mexican shelter

Central American migrants wait in a Mexican shelter

Alejandra Martínez, one of the thousands of Central American migrants who are trying to reach the U.S. border, shows one of the shelters in Tapachula, Mexico. They are waiting for a transit permit that will allow them to continue.

