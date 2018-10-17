How to avoid snakes in your home

Water efficiency is the smart use of resources through water-saving technologies and simple steps you can take around the house, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Much of your indoor water use probably occurs in the bathroom.
You can save rain to use later to recharge soil moisture, cut down on outside water use and create lasting savings on irrigation. Which of the methods you use depends on space and how much money you want to spend on the project. Here are some tips
Louisville Metro Police was called to the scene where a deer had gotten stuck in a home on Oct. 13, 2018. The young buck had jumped through a window and got caught in the blinds. LMPD release the footage of the rescue via their Facebook page.
A video posted to Facebook by the Fulshear, Texas police department appears to show a giant spider sneaking up to attack an officer during a traffic stop on October 10, 2018. It was actually a smaller spider creating a dash camera illusion. NO AUDIO
Over one hundred supporters cheer as a consortium of Washington Tribal leaders and representatives staged a rally hosted by in support of Initiative 1631 Wednesday in front of the offices of the Western States Petroleum Association office in Lacey.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about the alleged killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist, took place amid Republican calls for the White House to take a harder stance against the kingdom.
A North Carolina man set up a shotgun booby trap at his home, then accidentally triggered it when he went outside to feed squirrels. His arm was saved by a deputy who applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.