0000 NW Wine Column

Tech exec Tim Armstrong began his admiration for the Washington wine industry in 2009 when he and his wife, Jennifer, were living in Chicago.

Two years later, after taking winemaking courses through University of California-Davis, Washington State University and South Seattle College, the Armstrongs were in Woodinville and ready to launch Armstrong Family Winery. High on his wish list of fruit sources was Milo May’s Discovery Vineyard in the Horse Heaven Hills.