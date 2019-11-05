Northwest Wine
Noses in the know about Northwest wines
Wine judges Kathy Cortembos and Shelly Fitzgerald take part in Tuesday’s blind judging of 325 wines from 55 Northwest wineries entered in the 41st annual Tri-Cities Wine Festival.
After three days of judging this week, the public tasting event will be on Nov. 16 at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick.
The event is sponsored by the Tri-Cities Wine Society and Three Rivers Convention Center.
