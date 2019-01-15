Northwest Wine: Northwest shines again in nation’s largest judging

Rob Griffin, founding winemaker of Barnard Griffin in Richland, Wash., continues to produce one of the top examples of rosé in the U.S. His yet-to-be released 2018 Rosé of Sangiovese earned a double gold medal at the 2019 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition, the 13th time in the past 14 years that his rosé program has received a gold medal or better at the nation's largest wine competition. Courtesy Richard Duval Images