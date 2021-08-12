Tri-Cities is getting its 7th Dutch Bros. coffee shop

Coffee cravers can look forward to a new Dutch Bros. to grab a cup of joe.

A Dutch Bros. drive-thru is being built on 27th Avenue just west of Highway 395 in Kennewick.

The new location will between the Subway sandwich shop and the Cynergy Center building.

The 950-square-foot drive-thru will have a walk-up service window but no indoor or outdoor seating.

The company-owned store will be the seventh Dutch Bros. Coffee shop in the Tri-Cities, and the fourth in Kennewick. Two shops are in Pasco and one is in Richland.

A new Dutch Bros. is under construction in Kennewick off Highway 395 and 27th Avenue between the Subway shop and the Cynergy Center building. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

It would have been the eighth, but a former Dutch Bros. on Clearwater Avenue shut down and later became the Tri-Cities’ first Human Bean coffee shop.

The company is going through a major expansion with roughly 50 new locations being built, according to its website.

The company was stared in southern Oregon by brothers Travis and Dane Boersma in 1992.

Dane died in 2009 from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, aka Lou Gehrig’s, at age 55. Each year the company has a “Drink One for Dane” day to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Now, nearly 30 years later after it first opened as a humble coffee roaster, the chain known for its chipper servers has expanded to hundreds of locations — all west of the Mississippi River.