New shop coming to growing area of Tri-Cities. And Dickey’s BBQ reopens

Tri-Citians will have a new place to get their caffeine fix when Kozy Kup coffee shop opens in Richland this summer. jking@tricityherald.com

A Moses Lake native is on a mission to make the Kozy Kup coffee shop in Richland the first of what she hopes will be many locations.

Laurie Kautzman spent eight years working as a barista including several years in Spokane managing a coffee shop.

“I don’t want to give away my secrets, but I’ll be bringing some stuff to Tri-Cities that is popular in Spokane but you don’t find around here,” said the 24-year-old, who was the Miss Moses Lake Outstanding Teen in 2013.

Kautzman moved to Tri-Cities last fall with her partner and their toddler and decided to go all in to establish herself in the business community.

She said her drinks will focus on comfort, and her signature drink will be a blend of white chocolate, cinnamon and honey using beans from Seattle roaster Caffé D’arte.

The Kozy Kup also serves teas, cold brew and plenty of energy drink options, along with basic food fare such as sandwiches, pastries and muffins.

However, once Kautzman gets her footing, she plans to apply for a license to serve beer and wine. And down the road, she wants to open more shops in the Tri-Cities.

“My employees will run my business and make the customers want to come back,” she said. “I’m definitely focusing on creating a work environment everyone feels safe.”

Kozy Kup coffee shop will be opening in Richland off of Keene Road this summer. Jennifer King jking@tricityherald.com







The Kozy Kup will open in late summer at 2250 Keene Road near Taco Bell in Richland.

The 4,000-square-foot building built by Tri-Cities developer Greg Markel of Washington Securities and Investments Corp. is currently being remodeled to accommodate multiple tenants.

▪ Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Kennewick along Highway 395 near Safeway has reopened.

Owner Craig Cook was the general manager of three Tri-Cities Dickey’s BBQ locations before the outlets abruptly shut down in 2019.

Cook has been running the Richland location on Queensgate Drive, which reopened last year.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Kennewick has reopened along Highway 395 near Safeway. It was one of three locations abruptly closed in 2019. Jason Vorhees McClatchy file

The Texas-based barbecue chain is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year.

The Kennewick store is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Delivery is available within a seven-mile radius. Phone: 509-579-0083. Online: dickeys.com.