Tri-Cities virtual cooking lessons are back. Ingredients delivered to your door

Cancer Crushing Cuisine cooking classes are returning to the Tri-Cities Cancer Center, with a new series of virtual classes starting in February.

Chef Kyle Thornhill of Tsunami Catering, the former manager of catering for the Oakland Raiders, will lead the classes. Dietitians and physicians will discuss the cancer-fighting properties of the food prepared.

Food to prepare the dishes featured in each class will be delivered with a cookbook, apron and insulated freezer bag so participants can cook as they watch.

Classes will be 5:30 to 7 p.m. Feb. 3 and 17 and March 3 and 17, with the first class featuring roasted chicken with a seasonal couscous.

Cost is $200 for all four classes or $60 for each class. Register at tccancer.org/cuisine or by calling 509-737-3440.