These Tri-Cities restaurants are offering Thanksgiving 2020 takeout and more

If you’re sticking close to home because of the COVID pandemic or just don’t want the hassle of cooking a huge meal, restaurants around the Tri-Cities have got you covered.

Here are a few options where you can order an entire meal kit — whether turkey, ham, pies or something else — without putting in the prep:

▪ CG Public House 9221 W. Clearwater Ave., in Kennewick, is offering both in-person dining as well as hassle-free to-go holiday meals.

Reservations are being accepted for Thanksgiving for up to six people per table for a duration of 90 minutes. Meals include turkey and ham, sides, appetizers, salad and desserts. Cost is about $22 for adults and $12 for the kids menu.

The to-go heat-and-serve meal kits include turkey, ham or prime rib with sides, rolls and dessert. Prices range from $99 and $399 depending on meat choice and whether selecting for six or 12 people. Orders must be placed by Nov. 24.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

For full menu, go to cgpublichouseandcatering.com or call 509-783-0128.

Ethos Bakery and Cafe on Keene Road in Richland has a number of side dishes, pastries, breads and desserts available for preordering for Thanksgiving meals.

▪ Ethos Bakery and Cafe, 2150 Keene Road in Richland has everything but the turkey. Side options include braised greens, cranberry chutney and roasted Brussels sprouts. They also offer appetizers, several of their well-known bread options and pies and ice creams.

Order online, by calling 509-942-8417 or in-person by Nov. 21 for pickup Nov. 25 or Nov. 26. For full menu, go to ethosbakery.net

Fat Olives Restaurant & Catering on Williams Boulevard in Richland is offering pre-made, heat-and-serve Thanksgiving meals as well as an option to buy a meal for a family in its “pay it forward” holiday meal effort. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

▪ Fat Olives Restaurant, 255 Williams Blvd. in Richland, is offering takeout meals with the choice of turkey or prime rib dinners with traditional sides and desserts.

Meals sizes come in six or 12 servings, and cost $199 to $425, depending on meat selection and servings. Meals will be avilable for pickup Nov. 23-25.

The restaurant also has the option to pay it forward for a family in need. A $99 donation will provide a meal for a family of six.

To order or for more information, go to fatolivesrichland.com or call 509-936-6404.

▪ Honey Baked Ham, 731 N. Columbia Center Blvd. in Kennewick, allows you to order and pay online for pick up Nov. 20-22 to allow plenty of time for your meat to thaw before Thanksgiving.

Select between bone-in and boneless hams, whole turkeys and bacon. Add-on heat-and-serve sides such as potato dishes, casseroles and gravy as well as cakes, pies and cheesecake.

For more information go to honeybaked.com or call 509-579-5855.

▪ Magill’s Restaurant & Catering, 3214 Road 68 in Pasco, will have preordered takeout meal choices of turkey or ham with traditional sides, rolls and dessert.

Cost is $83 and serves five. The holiday to-go meals are available from Nov. 18 to Jan. 1 to allow for Christmas and New Year’s too.

Meals can be picked up the day before Thanksgiving or on Thanksgiving morning until 11 a.m.

To order, call 509-547-6448. For more details, go to magillsrestaurants.com.

Porters Real BBQ is selling who turkey breasts and whole briskets for Thanksgiving meals. Orders are being accepted until Nov. 19. Porters Real BBQ

▪ Porters Real BBQ is selling whole smoked turkey breasts and briskets for Thanksgiving.

Cost is $55 for turkey that serves six to eight adults, and $130 for a whole brisket that serves 12 to 18. Sides and sauces are available for purchase as well.

Orders are being accepted through Nov. 19. Pickup will be available 3 to 6 p.m. Nov. 25 at Porter’s commercial kitchen at 1851 Terminal Drive by the Richland airport.

To order, go to portersrealbbq.com.

If your restaurant is offering Thanksgiving meals to-go, send an email to reporter Allison Stormo at astormo@tricityherald.com.