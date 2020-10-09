Here’s a 2nd chance to try tasty Tri-Cities restaurant dishes — for a cause

The Bradley’s spiced avocado ice cream bar dipped in dark chocolate and sprinkled with Marcona almonds was a hit with tasters.

If you missed the chance to try The Bradley’s spiced avocado ice cream bar dipped in dark chocolate and sprinkled with Marcona almonds at the Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation’s Dine Out, you have a second chance.

The ice cream, which was voted the top dish in the September road trip that sent participants to different Tri-Cities restaurants, will be available this month, along with other dishes featured on the road trip.

Proceeds from the sale of the dishes at restaurants across the Tri-Cities will benefit the Tri-Cities Cancer Center.

They include the Dovetail Joint’s aloo tikki with spiced chickpeas, yellow curry tofu at Mezzo Thai and southwest sweet potato grill at Henry’s Restaurant and Catering.

Download the map at tccancer.org/foundation/dine-out for all the restaurants and dishes.