Richland’s Frost Me Sweet finally gets its TV moment with famed chef Guy Fieri

Chef Guy Fieri includes crowd in Richland taping Chef Guy Fieri of the Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives television show includes fans gathered at The Parkway in Richland to record a portion of a show with him. He's in town to feature three local restaurants. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chef Guy Fieri of the Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives television show includes fans gathered at The Parkway in Richland to record a portion of a show with him. He's in town to feature three local restaurants.

Richland’s Frost Me Sweet Bistro & Bakery is to be featured on Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Friday night.

“Not Your Everyday Eats” will air at 9 p.m. on the Food Network.

Fieri called on a series of Tri-Cities restaurants shortly before Christmas. The television show has been weaving the resulting interviews and profiles into a series of episodes.

Episodes featuring Vinny’s Bakery in Pasco, The Folded Pizza Pie in Richland, and Porter’s Real Barbecue in Kennewick and Richland previously aired in February and March.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Barley’s Brew Pub in Kennewick was featured in “Belly, Beef and Bratwrust,” which aired April 12.

The program does not disclose the restaurants it profiles prior to air dates, but describes them in enough detail that local fans can figure them out, as is the case with Frost Me Sweet.

Friday’s episode will highlight a Hawaiian-Asian fusion spot in Chico, Calif., a “funky joint” in Vancouver, B.C., and “a bakery-gone-savory firin’ up duck banh mi and sweet potato lasagna.” The latter are hallmarks of the Frost Me Sweet menu.

Frost Me Sweet, led by Megan and Jason Savely, is currently doubling the size of its iconic aqua-colored bakery and cafe on The Parkway in Richland.