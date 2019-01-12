Living

Mid-Columbia book groups

Mid-Columbia Libraries

▪ Kennewick branch

1620 S. Union St. Call Jan Wheaton, 582-4899.

7 p.m. second Tuesday of the month

Feb. 12: “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens

▪ Pasco branch

1320 W. Hopkins, downtown library, downstairs. Call: Susan Koenig, 545-6936.

1 p.m. third Wednesday of month

Jan. 17: “The Oregon Trail, a New American Journey” by Rinker Buck

▪ Richland Public Library

955 Northgate Drive. Call Lisa Adams, 942-7678.

6:30 p.m. third Monday of month

Jan. 21: “The English Patient” by Michael Ondaatje

Feb. 25: “The Hamilton Affair” by Elizabeth Cobbs

Thursday Afternoon Book Group

955 Northgate Drive, Richland. Call Evelyn Painter, 509-420-4811.

1 p.m. third Thursday of the month.

Jan. 17: “The Blue Flower” by Penelope Fitzgerald

Feb. 21: “The Gathering” by Anne Enright

Coffee Break Book Club

Barnes & Noble Cafe, Columbia Center, Kennewick. Call Tricia Schierman, 509-619-3165.

7 p.m. last Thursday of the month

Jan. 31: “Lonesome Dove” by Larry McMurtry

Grandview Library

500 W. Main St. Program Room. Call Paula Brotherton, 882-7035.

10 a.m. fourth Thursday of the month.

Jan. 24: “East of Eden” by John Steinbeck

Feb. 28: Any title by Tony Hillerman

Central Church

1124 Stevens Drive, Room 300, Richland. Call Helen Coleman, 375-5757.

1 p.m. first Thursday of the month.

Feb. 7: “Killing Lincoln” by Bill O’Reilly

Adventures Underground Book Club

Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Simons St., Richland.

7 p.m. first Friday of the month

Bookworm Book Club

731 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Suite 102, Kennewick. CallMarilyn McLaughlin, 509-735-9016.

6 p.m. second Tuesday of the month.

To include your book group in this listing, email news@tricityherald.com.

  Comments  