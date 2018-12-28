Mid-Columbia book groups: Dec. 30

Mid-Columbia Libraries
▪ Kennewick branch
1620 S. Union St. Call Jan Wheaton, 582-4899.
7 p.m. second Tuesday of the month
Jan. 8: “Severance” by Ling Ma
▪ Pasco branch
1320 W. Hopkins, downtown library, downstairs. Call: Susan Koenig, 545-6936.
1 p.m. third Wednesday of month
Jan. 17: “The Oregon Trail, a New American Journey” by Rinker Buck
▪ Richland Public Library
955 Northgate Drive. Call Lisa Adams, 942-7678.
6:30 p.m. third Monday of month
Jan. 21: “The English Patient” by Michael Ondaatje
Feb. 25: “The Hamilton Affair” by Elizabeth Cobbs
Thursday Afternoon Book Group
955 Northgate Drive, Richland. Call Evelyn Painter, 509-420-4811.
1 p.m. third Thursday of the month.
Jan. 17: “The Blue Flower” by Penelope Fitzgerald
Feb. 21: “The Gathering” by Anne Enright
Coffee Break Book Club
Barnes & Noble Cafe, Columbia Center, Kennewick. Call Tricia Schierman, 509-619-3165.
7 p.m. last Thursday of the month
Jan. 31: “Lonesome Dove” by Larry McMurtry
Grandview Library
500 W. Main St. Program Room. Call Paula Brotherton, 882-7035.
10 a.m. fourth Thursday of the month.
Jan. 24: “East of Eden” by John Steinbeck
Central Church
1124 Stevens Drive, Room 300, Richland. Call Helen Coleman, 375-5757.
1 p.m. first Thursday of the month.
Jan. 3: “Molokai” by Alan Brennert
Feb. 7: “Killing Lincoln” by Bill O’Reilly
Adventures Underground Book Club
Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Simons St., Richland.
9:30 a.m. fourth Tuesday of the month
Bookworm Book Club
731 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Suite 102, Kennewick. CallMarilyn McLaughlin, 509-735-9016.
6 p.m. second Tuesday of the month.
