Living

Mid-Columbia book groups

November 03, 2018 05:47 PM

Mid-Columbia Libraries

▪ Kennewick branch

1620 S. Union St. Call Jan Wheaton, 582-4899.

7 p.m. second Tuesday of the month

Nov. 13: “Educated” by Tana Westover

▪ Pasco branch

1320 W. Hopkins, downtown library, downstairs. Call: Susan Koenig, 545-6936.

1 p.m. third Wednesday of month

Nov. 14: “Throwaway Children” by Diney Costeloe

Dec. 12: Voting for 2019 book selections

Richland Public Library

955 Northgate Drive. Call Lisa Adams, 942-7678.

6:30 p.m. third Monday of month

Nov. 19: “Giants in the Earth” by Ole Edvart Rolvaag

Dec. 17: “Remains of the Day” by Kazuo Ishiguro

Thursday Afternoon Book Group

955 Northgate Drive, Richland. Call Evelyn Painter, 509-420-4811.

1 p.m. third Thursday of the month.

Nov. 15: “Memory Wall” by Anthony Doerr

Dec. 20: “Quartet in Autumn” by Barbara Pym

Coffee Break Book Club

Barnes & Noble Cafe, Columbia Center, Kennewick. Call Tricia Schierman, 509-619-3165.

7 p.m. last Thursday of the month

Nov. 29: “Proof of Heaven” by Alexander Eben

Grandview Library

500 W. Main St. Program Room. Call Paula Brotherton, 882-7035.

10 a.m. fourth Thursday of the month.

Central Church

1124 Stevens Drive, Room 300, Richland. Call Helen Coleman, 375-5757.

1 p.m. first Thursday of the month.

Nov. 1: “We Band of Angels” by Elizabeth N. Norman

Dec. 5: “The Bridge Ladies” by Betsey Lerner

Adventures Underground Book Club

Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Simons St., Richland.

9:30 a.m. fourth Tuesday of the month

Bookworm Book Club

731 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Suite 102, Kennewick. CallMarilyn McLaughlin, 509-735-9016.

6 p.m. second Tuesday of the month.

To include your book group in this listing, email news@tricityherald.com.

  Comments  