Mid-Columbia book groups

Mid-Columbia Libraries
▪ Kennewick branch
1620 S. Union St. Call Jan Wheaton, 582-4899.
7 p.m. second Tuesday of the month
Nov. 13: “Educated” by Tana Westover
▪ Pasco branch
1320 W. Hopkins, downtown library, downstairs. Call: Susan Koenig, 545-6936.
1 p.m. third Wednesday of month
Nov. 14: “Throwaway Children” by Diney Costeloe
Dec. 12: Voting for 2019 book selections
Richland Public Library
955 Northgate Drive. Call Lisa Adams, 942-7678.
6:30 p.m. third Monday of month
Nov. 19: “Giants in the Earth” by Ole Edvart Rolvaag
Dec. 17: “Remains of the Day” by Kazuo Ishiguro
Thursday Afternoon Book Group
955 Northgate Drive, Richland. Call Evelyn Painter, 509-420-4811.
1 p.m. third Thursday of the month.
Nov. 15: “Memory Wall” by Anthony Doerr
Dec. 20: “Quartet in Autumn” by Barbara Pym
Coffee Break Book Club
Barnes & Noble Cafe, Columbia Center, Kennewick. Call Tricia Schierman, 509-619-3165.
7 p.m. last Thursday of the month
Nov. 29: “Proof of Heaven” by Alexander Eben
Grandview Library
500 W. Main St. Program Room. Call Paula Brotherton, 882-7035.
10 a.m. fourth Thursday of the month.
Central Church
1124 Stevens Drive, Room 300, Richland. Call Helen Coleman, 375-5757.
1 p.m. first Thursday of the month.
Nov. 1: “We Band of Angels” by Elizabeth N. Norman
Dec. 5: “The Bridge Ladies” by Betsey Lerner
Adventures Underground Book Club
Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Simons St., Richland.
9:30 a.m. fourth Tuesday of the month
Bookworm Book Club
731 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Suite 102, Kennewick. CallMarilyn McLaughlin, 509-735-9016.
6 p.m. second Tuesday of the month.
