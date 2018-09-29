Mid-Columbia book groups

Mid-Columbia Libraries
▪ Kennewick branch
1620 S. Union St. Call Jan Wheaton, 582-4899.
7 p.m. second Tuesday of the month
Oct. 9: “Factfulness” by Hans Rosling
▪ Pasco branch
1320 W. Hopkins, downtown library, downstairs. Call: Susan Koenig, 545-6936.
1 p.m. third Wednesday of month
Oct. 17: “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann
Richland Public Library
955 Northgate Drive. Call Lisa Adams, 942-7678.
6:30 p.m. third Monday of month
Oct. 15: “The Narrative of Arthur Gordon” by Edgar Allan Poe
Thursday Afternoon Book Group
955 Northgate Drive, Richland. Call Evelyn Painter, 509-420-4811.
1 p.m. third Thursday of the month.
Oct. 18: “Fates and Furies” by Lauren Groff
Coffee Break Book Club
Barnes & Noble Cafe, Columbia Center, Kennewick. Call Tricia Schierman, 509-619-3165.
7 p.m. last Thursday of the month
Oct. 25: “Mrs. Fletcher” by Tom Perrotta
Grandview Library
500 W. Main St. Program Room. Call Paula Brotherton, 882-7035.
10 a.m. fourth Thursday of the month.
Oct. 25: “Station Eleven” by Emily St. John Mandel
Central Church
1124 Stevens Drive, Room 300, Richland. Call Helen Coleman, 375-5757.
1 p.m. first Thursday of the month.
Oct. 4: “My Beloved World” by Sonya Sotomayer
Nov. 1: “We Band of Angels” by Elizabeth N. Norman
Adventures Underground Book Club
Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Simons St., Richland.
7 p.m. first Friday of the month
Bookworm Book Club
731 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Suite 102, Kennewick. CallMarilyn McLaughlin, 509-735-9016.
6 p.m. second Tuesday of the month.
To include your book group in this listing, email news@tricityherald.com.
Comments