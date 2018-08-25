Living

Mid-Columbia book groups

August 25, 2018 04:31 PM

Mid-Columbia Libraries

▪ Kennewick branch

1620 S. Union St. Call Jan Wheaton, 582-4899.

7 p.m. second Tuesday of the month

August: No meeting

Sept. 11: Everything I Never Told You” by Celeste Ng

▪ Pasco branch

1320 W. Hopkins, downtown library, downstairs. Call: Susan Koenig, 545-6936.

1 p.m. third Wednesday of month

Sept. 19: “Leonardo da Vinci” by Walter Issacson

Richland Public Library

955 Northgate Drive. Call Lisa Adams, 942-7678.

6:30 p.m. third Monday of month

Sept. 17: “Homegoing” by Yaa Gyasi

Thursday Afternoon Book Group

955 Northgate Drive, Richland. Call Evelyn Painter, 509-420-4811.

1 p.m. third Thursday of the month.

Sept. 20: “Educated: A Memoir” by Tara Westover

Coffee Break Book Club

Barnes & Noble Cafe, Columbia Center, Kennewick. Call Tricia Schierman, 509-619-3165.

7 p.m. last Thursday of the month

Aug. 30: “A Gentleman In Moscow” by Amor Towels

Grandview Library

500 W. Main St. Program Room. Call Paula Brotherton, 882-7035.

10 a.m. fourth Thursday of the month.

Sept. 27: “Life in a Jar: The Irena Sendler Project” by H. Jack Mayer

Central Church

1124 Stevens Drive, Room 300, Richland. Call Helen Coleman, 375-5757.

1 p.m. first Thursday of the month.

Sept. 6: “The Readers of Broken Wheel Recommend” by Katarina Bivald

Oct. 4: “My Beloved World” by Sonya Sotomayer

Adventures Underground Book Club

Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Simons St., Richland.

7 p.m. first Friday of the month

Bookworm Book Club

731 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Suite 102, Kennewick. CallMarilyn McLaughlin, 509-735-9016.

6 p.m. second Tuesday of the month.

To include your book group in this listing, email news@tricityherald.com.

