Living

Mid-Columbia book groups for July 15

July 14, 2018 04:34 PM

Mid-Columbia Libraries

▪  Kennewick branch

1620 S. Union St. Call Jan Wheaton, 582-4899.

7 p.m. second Tuesday of the month.

July: No meeting

▪ Pasco branch

1320 W. Hopkins, downtown library, downstairs. Call Susan Koenig, 509-545-6936.

1 p.m. third Wednesday of the month.

July 18: “Keeper of Lost Things” by Ruth Hogan

Aug. 15: “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate

Richland Public Library

955 Northgate Drive. Call Lisa Adams, 942-7678.

6:30 p.m. third Monday of month.

July 16: “The Man Who Loved Children” by Christina Stead

Aug. 20: “Radium Girls” by Kate Moore

▪  Thursday Afternoon Book Group

955 Northgate Drive, Richland. Call Evelyn Painter, 509-420-4811.

1 p.m. third Thursday of the month.

Sept. 20: “Educated: A Memoir” by Tara Westover

Coffee Break Book Club

Barnes & Noble Cafe, Columbia Center, Kennewick. Call Tricia Schierman, 509-619-3165.

7 p.m. last Thursday of the month.

July 26: - “Less” by Sean Greer

Aug. 30: - “A Gentleman In Moscow” by Amor Towels

Grandview Library

500 W. Main St. Program Room. Call Paula Brotherton, 882-7035.

10 a.m. fourth Thursday of the month.

July 26: “The True Tails of Baker and Taylor” by Jan Louch

Aug. 23: “Rosemary: The Hidden Kennedy Daughter” by Kate Larson

Central Church

1124 Stevens Drive, Room 300, Richland. Call Helen Coleman, 375-5757.

1 p.m. first Thursday of the month.

Aug. 2: “My Own Two Feet” by Beverly Cleary

Adventures Underground Book Club

Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Simons St., Richland.

7 p.m. first Friday of the month.

Bookworm Book Club

731 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Suite 102, Kennewick. Call Marilyn McLaughlin, 509-735-9016.

6 p.m. second Tuesday of the month.

To include your book group in this listing, email news@tricityherald.com.

  Comments  