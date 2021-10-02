Births
Tri-City Herald birth announcements Oct. 2, 2021
Trios Health Family Birthing Center — Kennewick
Ayling — Margret and Jeremy, Richland, girl, Oct. 1.
Bermudez — Priscella and Hilario Sosa, Kennewick, girl, Sept. 23.
Colwell — Brandee-Gail and Coley, Richland, boy, Sept. 25.
Delgado de Jesus — Jessica and Noe Zepeda, Pasco, boy, Sept. 26
Garson — Vivian and Cristian Aguirre Hernandez, Kennewick, girl, Sept. 26.
Gutierrez — Charity and Lauro, Kennewick, girl, Sept. 24.
Heinen — Kailyn and Greg, Eltopia, girl, Sept. 23.
Ramierez — Mari and Adrian Razo, Grandview, twin girls, Sept. 23.
Rowley — Joann and Mark, Othello, girl, Sept. 24.
Siegfried — Kelsie and Jacob, Pasco, girl, Sept. 25.
Zepeda — Yuliana and Saul Ortega, Pasco, boy, Sept. 23.
Zipse — Brianne and Jorge, Hermiston, boy, Sept. 21.
Good Shepherd — Hermiston
Meeks — Olivia and Nickolas, Hermiston, boy, Sept. 15.
Sandoval — Jannet and Sergio Inzunza, Hermiston, girl, Sept. 17.
Martinez — Elena and Rafael Torrero, Stanfield, Ore., boy, Sept. 17.
Egerer — Alexis and Zachary, Hermiston, girl, Sept. 17.
Crane — Alysa and Michael, Hermiston, boy, Sept. 23.
Almaguer — Jessica and Juan, Hermiston, girl Sept. 24.
This story was originally published October 2, 2021 12:00 AM.
Comments