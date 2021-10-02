Births

Tri-City Herald birth announcements Oct. 2, 2021

Trios Health Family Birthing Center — Kennewick

Ayling — Margret and Jeremy, Richland, girl, Oct. 1.

Bermudez — Priscella and Hilario Sosa, Kennewick, girl, Sept. 23.

Colwell — Brandee-Gail and Coley, Richland, boy, Sept. 25.

Delgado de Jesus — Jessica and Noe Zepeda, Pasco, boy, Sept. 26

Garson — Vivian and Cristian Aguirre Hernandez, Kennewick, girl, Sept. 26.

Gutierrez — Charity and Lauro, Kennewick, girl, Sept. 24.

Heinen — Kailyn and Greg, Eltopia, girl, Sept. 23.

Ramierez — Mari and Adrian Razo, Grandview, twin girls, Sept. 23.

Rowley — Joann and Mark, Othello, girl, Sept. 24.

Siegfried — Kelsie and Jacob, Pasco, girl, Sept. 25.

Zepeda — Yuliana and Saul Ortega, Pasco, boy, Sept. 23.

Zipse — Brianne and Jorge, Hermiston, boy, Sept. 21.

Good Shepherd — Hermiston

Meeks — Olivia and Nickolas, Hermiston, boy, Sept. 15.

Sandoval — Jannet and Sergio Inzunza, Hermiston, girl, Sept. 17.

Martinez — Elena and Rafael Torrero, Stanfield, Ore., boy, Sept. 17.

Egerer — Alexis and Zachary, Hermiston, girl, Sept. 17.

Crane — Alysa and Michael, Hermiston, boy, Sept. 23.

Almaguer — Jessica and Juan, Hermiston, girl Sept. 24.

This story was originally published October 2, 2021 12:00 AM.

Allison Stormo
Allison Stormo has been an editor, writer and designer at newspapers throughout the Pacific Northwest for more than 20 years. She is a former Tri-City Herald news editor, and recently returned to the newsroom.
