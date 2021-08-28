Births

Tri-City Herald birth announcements Aug. 29, 2021

By Tri-City Herald staff

Trios Health - Kennewick

Chavez — Rebecca and Larry Barton, Pasco, boy, Aug. 24.

Ramos — Jessica and Francisco Reyes, boy, Aug. 20.

Rivas — Jourdyn and Edward, Kennewick, boy, Aug. 21.

