Births
Tri-City Herald birth announcements 08_15
Trios Health - Kennewick
Dee — Hse and Jose Acuna, Kennewick, boy, Aug. 6
Dias — Rosanna and Rafael Sandoval, Hermiston, girl, Aug. 7.
Estrada — Venises and Alexander Contreras, Hermiston, girl, Aug. 11.
Prosser Memorial Hospital
Padilla — Bailey and Gerardo, Benton City, boy, July 8.
Rodriguez — Jazmin and Eric, Pasco, girl, July 7.
Romero — Elvira and Steven, Benton City, boy, July 22.
Vasquez Avila — Christabella and Colton Lantz, Benton City, boy, July 19.
