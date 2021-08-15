Births

Tri-City Herald birth announcements 08_15

By Tri-City Herald staff

Trios Health - Kennewick

Dee — Hse and Jose Acuna, Kennewick, boy, Aug. 6

Dias — Rosanna and Rafael Sandoval, Hermiston, girl, Aug. 7.

Estrada — Venises and Alexander Contreras, Hermiston, girl, Aug. 11.

Prosser Memorial Hospital

Padilla — Bailey and Gerardo, Benton City, boy, July 8.

Rodriguez — Jazmin and Eric, Pasco, girl, July 7.

Romero — Elvira and Steven, Benton City, boy, July 22.

Vasquez Avila — Christabella and Colton Lantz, Benton City, boy, July 19.

