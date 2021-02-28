Births
Mid-Columbia births for Feb. 28, 2021
Trios Health, Kennewick
URREGO — Claudia and Guillermo, Kennewick, boy, Feb. 4.
CRUZ — Griselda and Ismael Gonzalez, Prosser, girl, Feb. 6.
AGUILAR — Cindy and Joel Alcocer, Pasco, boy, Feb. 7.
ADAMS — Christina and Keith, Kennewick, boy, Feb. 8.
MINER — Rachelle and Alexander Strom, Kennewick, boy, Feb. 8.
BECKER — Lauryn and Christian Kangas, Kennewick, girl, Feb. 9.
BURRUS — Lindsey and Mathew Martin, Kennewick, boy, Feb. 10.
MORTON — Kara and Skyler Williams, Kennewick, girl, Feb. 11.
HAYWARD — Amber and Jarom, Mesa, girl, Feb. 11.
ENRIQUEZ CASTILLO — Kaci and Abraham, Kennewick, girl, Feb. 14.
OROZCO MENDOZA — Lency Paola and Jeronimo Abarca Mendoza, Kennewick, girl, Feb. 17.
LECHUGA — Raquel and Edgar, Pasco, boy, Feb. 18.
KENNELL — Shai and Bryce, Kennewick, girl, Feb. 19.
JENSEN — Jarae and Ethen Williams, Kennewick, girl, Feb. 19.
GRISHCHUK — Margarita and Andrey, Pasco, girl, Feb. 20.
BONN — Samantha and Gerald, Kennewick, girl, Feb. 21.
MADLUNG — Chelsea and Brendan, Kennewick, girl, Feb. 22.
RODGERS — Janelle and Francis Faris, Pasco, girl, Feb. 23.
JENKINS — Jessica and Damon Cardenas, Kennewick, boy, Feb. 24.
KLUG — Micah and Travis, Kennewick, boy, Feb. 25.
Sunnyside Community Hospital, Sunnyside
GUIZAR-ZAMORA — Jessica and Ivan Zamora, Sunnyside, girl, Feb. 21.
Good Shepherd, Hermiston
RODRIGUEZ — Teresa and Raudel, Umatilla, boy, Feb. 4.
NYCZ — Jennifer and Cornillious Jermaine DeLao, Hermiston, boy, Feb. 5.
SANCHEZ — Everlyn and Ricardo Muñoz, Boardman, boy, Feb. 9.
SHOCKMAN — Alicia and Lane, Hermiston, boy, Feb. 10.
RESENDIZ — Monica and Felipe, Hermiston, girl, Feb. 10.
RAMIREZ — Ofelia and Jordan Camardese, Hermiston, boy, Feb. 11.
HARSIN — Terra and Bobby Joe, Pendleton, girl, Feb. 11.
MADRIGAL — Nina and Juan Brambila, Hermiston, girl, Feb. 14.
SILVER — Nicole and Zyan, Hermiston, girl, Feb. 14.
MENA — Josslyn and Angel Darien Leyva, Hermiston, boy, Feb. 16.
FROST — Lacy and Bradly Adams, Hermiston, girl, Feb. 16.
AGUILAR — Cheyenne and Raymond, Hermiston, girl, Feb. 19.
MENDOZA — Arcelia and Jesus Rosales, Umatilla, girl, Feb. 20.
THONGDY — Maranda and Ivan Garcilazo, Hermiston, boy, Feb. 23.
