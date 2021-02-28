Births

Mid-Columbia births for Feb. 28, 2021

By Herald staff

Trios Health, Kennewick

URREGO — Claudia and Guillermo, Kennewick, boy, Feb. 4.

CRUZ — Griselda and Ismael Gonzalez, Prosser, girl, Feb. 6.

AGUILAR — Cindy and Joel Alcocer, Pasco, boy, Feb. 7.

ADAMS — Christina and Keith, Kennewick, boy, Feb. 8.

MINER — Rachelle and Alexander Strom, Kennewick, boy, Feb. 8.

BECKER — Lauryn and Christian Kangas, Kennewick, girl, Feb. 9.

BURRUS — Lindsey and Mathew Martin, Kennewick, boy, Feb. 10.

MORTON — Kara and Skyler Williams, Kennewick, girl, Feb. 11.

HAYWARD — Amber and Jarom, Mesa, girl, Feb. 11.

ENRIQUEZ CASTILLO — Kaci and Abraham, Kennewick, girl, Feb. 14.

OROZCO MENDOZA — Lency Paola and Jeronimo Abarca Mendoza, Kennewick, girl, Feb. 17.

LECHUGA — Raquel and Edgar, Pasco, boy, Feb. 18.

KENNELL — Shai and Bryce, Kennewick, girl, Feb. 19.

JENSEN — Jarae and Ethen Williams, Kennewick, girl, Feb. 19.

GRISHCHUK — Margarita and Andrey, Pasco, girl, Feb. 20.

BONN — Samantha and Gerald, Kennewick, girl, Feb. 21.

MADLUNG — Chelsea and Brendan, Kennewick, girl, Feb. 22.

RODGERS — Janelle and Francis Faris, Pasco, girl, Feb. 23.

JENKINS — Jessica and Damon Cardenas, Kennewick, boy, Feb. 24.

KLUG — Micah and Travis, Kennewick, boy, Feb. 25.

Sunnyside Community Hospital, Sunnyside

GUIZAR-ZAMORA — Jessica and Ivan Zamora, Sunnyside, girl, Feb. 21.

Good Shepherd, Hermiston

RODRIGUEZ — Teresa and Raudel, Umatilla, boy, Feb. 4.

NYCZ — Jennifer and Cornillious Jermaine DeLao, Hermiston, boy, Feb. 5.

SANCHEZ — Everlyn and Ricardo Muñoz, Boardman, boy, Feb. 9.

SHOCKMAN — Alicia and Lane, Hermiston, boy, Feb. 10.

RESENDIZ — Monica and Felipe, Hermiston, girl, Feb. 10.

RAMIREZ — Ofelia and Jordan Camardese, Hermiston, boy, Feb. 11.

HARSIN — Terra and Bobby Joe, Pendleton, girl, Feb. 11.

MADRIGAL — Nina and Juan Brambila, Hermiston, girl, Feb. 14.

SILVER — Nicole and Zyan, Hermiston, girl, Feb. 14.

MENA — Josslyn and Angel Darien Leyva, Hermiston, boy, Feb. 16.

FROST — Lacy and Bradly Adams, Hermiston, girl, Feb. 16.

AGUILAR — Cheyenne and Raymond, Hermiston, girl, Feb. 19.

MENDOZA — Arcelia and Jesus Rosales, Umatilla, girl, Feb. 20.

THONGDY — Maranda and Ivan Garcilazo, Hermiston, boy, Feb. 23.

