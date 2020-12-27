Births
Mid-Columbia births for Dec. 27, 2020
Trios Health, Kennewick
RODRIGUEZ — Jasmin and Agustin Fierro Antolino, Pasco, girl, Dec. 1.
LEWIS — Tiffany and Preston Whited, Benton City, boy, Dec. 5.
FOWLER — Taydem and Craig Williams, Hermiston, girl, Dec. 6.
LOPEZ — Glenda and Miguel Munoz, Kennewick, boy, Dec. 7.
ZINUGA — Samantha and Adan Zuniga Iniguez, Pasco, girl, Dec. 8.
MARTINEZ — Tiffany and Samuel Morales, Mesa, girl, Dec. 9.
KIRVEN — Ailis and Ryan, Pasco, girl, Dec. 11.
CANTU — Otilia and Nicholas Longoria, Richland, boy, Dec. 11.
MOHAMMADI — Tahmeena and Naseem SherJan, Kennewick, girl, Dec. 11.
NEGRETE — Guadalupe and Antonio Jimenez, West Richland, boy, Dec. 11.
MARQUEZ — Jennifer and Matthew Windsor, Richland, boy, Dec. 14.
PALAZZO — Amanda and Dustin, Richland, boy, Dec. 16.
BLAKLEY — Mary and Shawn, Sunnyside, boy, Dec. 17.
PRICE — Vanessa and Steven Sanders, Benton City, boy, Dec. 19.
BENNETT — Alexandra and Dominik, Kennewick, girl, Dec. 20.
MARTINEZ — Leonela and Alexander Carias, Kennewick, girl, Dec. 20.
NOGGLES — Sunshine and Dylan, Pasco, boy, Dec. 20.
CARDENAS — Noelia and Juan, Pasco, girl, Dec. 21.
GARCIA — Abril and Aaron Natasiri, Pasco, girl, Dec. 21.
DIXON — Shelby and Duane Steen, Kennewick, boy, Dec. 21.
HOPPER — Kelli and Seth, Hermiston, boy, Dec. 22.
Good Shepherd, Hermiston
LLERENAS — Ruby, Hermiston, girl, Dec. 5.
AMBERCROMBIE — Kayly and Austin Kettler, Irrigon, girl, Dec. 7.
DAVIS — McKenzie and Zane, Hermiston, boy, Dec. 13.
MENDOZA-BEDOLLA — Monica and Victor Manuel Garcia Preciado, Hermiston, boy, Dec. 14.
RAMIREZ — Maritza and Sergio Hurtado Jr., Hermiston, boy, Dec. 14.
