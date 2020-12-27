Births

Mid-Columbia births for Dec. 27, 2020

By Herald staff

Trios Health, Kennewick

RODRIGUEZ — Jasmin and Agustin Fierro Antolino, Pasco, girl, Dec. 1.

LEWIS — Tiffany and Preston Whited, Benton City, boy, Dec. 5.

FOWLER — Taydem and Craig Williams, Hermiston, girl, Dec. 6.

LOPEZ — Glenda and Miguel Munoz, Kennewick, boy, Dec. 7.

ZINUGA — Samantha and Adan Zuniga Iniguez, Pasco, girl, Dec. 8.

MARTINEZ — Tiffany and Samuel Morales, Mesa, girl, Dec. 9.

KIRVEN — Ailis and Ryan, Pasco, girl, Dec. 11.

CANTU — Otilia and Nicholas Longoria, Richland, boy, Dec. 11.

MOHAMMADI — Tahmeena and Naseem SherJan, Kennewick, girl, Dec. 11.

NEGRETE — Guadalupe and Antonio Jimenez, West Richland, boy, Dec. 11.

MARQUEZ — Jennifer and Matthew Windsor, Richland, boy, Dec. 14.

PALAZZO — Amanda and Dustin, Richland, boy, Dec. 16.

BLAKLEY — Mary and Shawn, Sunnyside, boy, Dec. 17.

PRICE — Vanessa and Steven Sanders, Benton City, boy, Dec. 19.

BENNETT — Alexandra and Dominik, Kennewick, girl, Dec. 20.

MARTINEZ — Leonela and Alexander Carias, Kennewick, girl, Dec. 20.

NOGGLES — Sunshine and Dylan, Pasco, boy, Dec. 20.

CARDENAS — Noelia and Juan, Pasco, girl, Dec. 21.

GARCIA — Abril and Aaron Natasiri, Pasco, girl, Dec. 21.

DIXON — Shelby and Duane Steen, Kennewick, boy, Dec. 21.

HOPPER — Kelli and Seth, Hermiston, boy, Dec. 22.

Good Shepherd, Hermiston

LLERENAS — Ruby, Hermiston, girl, Dec. 5.

AMBERCROMBIE — Kayly and Austin Kettler, Irrigon, girl, Dec. 7.

DAVIS — McKenzie and Zane, Hermiston, boy, Dec. 13.

MENDOZA-BEDOLLA — Monica and Victor Manuel Garcia Preciado, Hermiston, boy, Dec. 14.

RAMIREZ — Maritza and Sergio Hurtado Jr., Hermiston, boy, Dec. 14.

