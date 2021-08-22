Announcements

Nancy and Terry Miller wedding anniversary

By Tri-City Herald staff

Nancy and Terry Miller of Richland celebrated their 50th anniversary Aug. 14.

They were married Aug. 14, 1971 in Blue Springs, Missouri. They first moved to Tri-Cities in 1971 and after moving and returning a couple of times, they settled in Tri-Cities in 1985.

Nancy retired from working for the Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce in 2012.

Terry, also retired, worked for Bechtel, the then-Washington Public Power Supply System and the Taylor and Bryan law firm.

Their children are Jennifer and Scott Kroening of Phoenix, Arizona and Alisa and Kevin Bruni of Lake Oswego, Oregon.

They have five grandchildren.

