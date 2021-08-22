Nancy and Terry Miller wedding anniversary

Nancy and Terry Miller

Nancy and Terry Miller

Nancy and Terry Miller of Richland celebrated their 50th anniversary Aug. 14.

They were married Aug. 14, 1971 in Blue Springs, Missouri. They first moved to Tri-Cities in 1971 and after moving and returning a couple of times, they settled in Tri-Cities in 1985.

Nancy retired from working for the Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce in 2012.

Terry, also retired, worked for Bechtel, the then-Washington Public Power Supply System and the Taylor and Bryan law firm.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Their children are Jennifer and Scott Kroening of Phoenix, Arizona and Alisa and Kevin Bruni of Lake Oswego, Oregon.

They have five grandchildren.