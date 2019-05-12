Announcements Scott-Sack wedding

Donald Scott and Mackenzie Sack

Donald Scott and Mackenzie Sack, both of Kennewick, were married on April 21 at Columbia Valley Grange Hall in Pasco. Jared Thompson of Pasco officiated.

Donald is the son of Elizebeth Owens and Patrick Scott, both of Kennewick. Mackenzie is the son of Kristi Wold and Bernard Fineberg, both of Kennewick.

Honor attendants were Kaylee Reade and Judith Vidot. Other attendants were Mike Bold, Michael Zook, Andrea Orozco and Casey Horn.

Flower girl was Ava Birdsell.

Donald is a graduate of Kennewick High School. He works in customer service.

Mackenzie is a graduate of Delta High School and he works in restaurant management.

They live in Kennewick.