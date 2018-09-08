Anniversary: Ruth and Percy Rinker

Ruth and Percy Rinker, of Spokane, will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Sept. 12 with their children.
They have lived in the Mid-Columbia for 91 years. They were married on Sept. 12, 1948 in Lind.
Ruth worked at National Bank of Commerce/Rainier Bank in Kennewick and Seattle First Bank in Richland before being transferred to Spokane. She retired from Seattle First Bank in Spokane in 2000.
He was the owner of Percy’s of Kennewick in downtown Kennewick. He sold his business in 1976 and became the new owner of Ratskellers in Moscow, Idaho. He sold Ratskellers in 1990 and retired.
They were members of the United Methodist Church in downtown Kennewick.
They have six children, Craig Rinker of Deer Park; Debbie Rinker Gaffney of Spokane; Susan Rinker Wheeler of Poulsbo; Jill Rinker Weller of Moscow, Idaho; Julie Rinker Brennan of Issaquah; and Nichole Rinker Walker of Spokane.
They have 17 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
