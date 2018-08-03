Anniversaries: Mary and Art Goldgrabe

Mary and Art Goldgrabe, of Kennewick, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at home with family.
They were married on Aug. 3, 1958 in Paullina, Iowa. They have lived in the Mid-Columbia for 45 years.
Mary was a Lutheran Elementary School teacher, and worked for the Kennewick School District for 10 years before retiring in 2002.
Art was a teacher and principal in Lutheran Elementary Schools in various states since 1957. He served at Bethlehem Lutheran Church and School in Kennewick as a teacher, principal and director of parish education for 26 years. He retired in 1999 from Bethlehem Lutheran School. He is a active participant at the church, served on the board of directors and was building committee chairman of the Family Health Center.
They are members of Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
They have three children, Curt Goldgrabe of Boise, Idaho; Dan Goldgrabe of Spokane; and Julie Brewen of Dallas, Ore.
They have six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
