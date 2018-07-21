Lybbert-Masters wedding

Kristin Lybbert of Kennewick and Cameron Masters, of La Crescenta, Calif., were married on Oct. 7, 2017, in the Columbia River Washington Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Richland. Hugh Baker officiated.
She is the daughter of Teri and Scott Lybbert of Kennewick. He is the son of Marilyn and Guy Masters of La Crescenta, Calif.
Bridal attendants were Aubry Lybbert, Ashley Wilkes, Craig Masters, Logan Wilkes, Jacob Lybbert and Matthew Lybbert.
The bride is a 2007 graduate of Southridge High School and a graduate of Brigham Young University with a bachelor’s degree in American Studies. She is an assistant buy planner at Nordstrom.
The groom is a graduate of Brigham Young University-Idaho with a bachelor’s degree in communications. He is a project manager at Workfront.
They live in Draper, Utah.
