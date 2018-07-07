Brandes-Teal Wedding

Kristine Brandes and David Teal, both of Newcastle, were married on May 5 at Salish Lodge in Snoqualmie. Joanne Marshall officiated.
She is the daughter of Ann and David Brandes of Kennewick. He is the son of C. Kay Teal of Richland and Joseph and Irene Teal of Benton City.
Honor attendants were Ellen Panisko and Gary Waldo.
Flower girl was their daughter, Josephine Teal. Ring bearer was their son, John Teal.
Kristine is a graduate of Columbia Basin College and the University of Washington. She is a product and underwriting insurance specialist at Berkley North Pacific Insurance.
David is a graduate of Washington State University. He is a marketing data manager at Liberty Mutual Insurance.
They live in Newcastle.
