Pasco teachers get state grants for agriculture

Two Pasco School District agricultural science teachers have been selected to receive grant money to help advance their respective agricultural science education programs.
Renee Johnson of Chiawana High School will receive $26,500 for equipment and technology, while Carol Travis at New Horizons High School will receive $20,000.
Both teachers are certified to teach courses in the Curriculum for Agriculture Science Education program.
Travis teaches the Introduction to Agriculture, Foods and Natural Resources, and Principals of Agricultural Science-Plant courses at New Horizons, and Johnson teaches Plant Science, Animal Science, Animal and Plant Biotechnology, and Introduction to Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources at Chiawana.
