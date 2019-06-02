Latest News
Mountain lion attacks child at Washington park before being tracked and killed
A child attacked at dusk Saturday by a mountain lion at a Washington park escaped mostly unscathed, The Oregonian reported.
State wildlife officers tracked the mountain lion overnight near Enchantment Park in Leavenworth in central Washington and killed it at 1 a.m. Sunday, KOMO reported.
State police and Department of Fish and Wildlife officers sought the mountain lion using dogs, KGW reported. Residents were warned to stay away from the park during the search.
State police have not released the child’s age or details on any injuries, KREM reported.
