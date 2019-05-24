Latest News
Tri-Cities says goodbye to Steve Young
Hundreds of friends, family and former colleagues paid their respects to Kennewick City Councilman and former Mayor Steve Young during a memorial service Friday at Columbia Community Church in Richland.
Young died of complications from cancer on May 16. He was Kennewick’s second longest serving mayor when he held that position from 2009-17.
Flags were lowered to half staff at the city halls in Kennewick, Richland, Pasco and West Richland in his honor.
