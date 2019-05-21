Construction project knocks out internet to Richland City Hall

The city of Richland will not have internet service for up to 12 hours because of a damaged fiber connection.

The connection was accidentally cut during construction on a private development project in central Richland, said a city news release.

Crews were working to fix the damage as soon as possible.

During the outage, the city cannot process credit or debit card transactions.

Cash or check payments will be accepted or other payment arrangements can be made by calling Richland customer service office at 509-942-1104.