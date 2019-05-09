Oil spill response drill on the Snake River Conor Keeney of Marathon Petroleum Co. explains about an oil spill response drill held near their Pasco fuel terminal on the Snake River. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Conor Keeney of Marathon Petroleum Co. explains about an oil spill response drill held near their Pasco fuel terminal on the Snake River.

Boat operator Cam Houck, left, and Jack Jones, both employees of Marine Spill Response Corp., prepare to move a floating oil containment boom from the Sacajawea State Park boat dock Thursday morning during an oil spill response training drill on the Snake River.

About 25 people from Marathon Petroleum Co., their contractors and the Pasco Fire Department took part in the training.

Marathon also made a donation of $5,000 to the fire department for its rescue boat program.

Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video