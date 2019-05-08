Death notices for May 9

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Gary Clark

Gary Clark, 71, of Pasco, died May 5 in Pasco.

He was born in Yakima, and was a lifelong resident of the Tri-City area.

He was a retired insurance agent for Allstate.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Melba Taylor Gibbons

Melba Taylor Gibbons, 93, of Basin City, died May 4 in Basin City.

She was born in Trenton, Utah, and lived in the Basin City area for 62 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Glenn L. Downs

Glenn Lloyd Downs, 81, died May 3 at home in Kennewick.

He was born in Clatskanie, Ore., and lived in the Tri-City area for 14 years.

He was a retired airplane mechanic for the U.S. Navy.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Michael D. Downs

Michael David Downs, 57, died April 21 at home in Richland.

He was born in Yokohama, Japan, and lived in the Tri-City area for 12 years.

He was a cook.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Maria J. Gonzalez-Uribe

Maria Jesus Gonzalez-Uribe, 88, of Grandview, died May 6 in Sunnyside.

She was born in Calvert, Texas, and was a longtime Lower Valley resident.

She was a retired agriculture laborer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Daniel S. Rice

Daniel Scott Rice, 30, of Benton City, died May 4 in Richland.

He was born in Ellensburg, and lived in the Tri-City area for 15 years.

He was a fabricator.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Allen G. Hoffman

Allen George Hoffman, 81, died May 2 at home in Pasco.

He was born in Fremont, Neb., and lived in the Tri-City area for 35 years.

He was a retired manager and engineer at Hanford.

Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.