Here’s how Pasco police saved a man who tried to jump from the cable bridge

Pasco police were talking to a man who threatened to jump from the cable bridge into the Columbia River Saturday afternoon. Tri-City Herald

Pasco police saved a man who tried to jump off the cable bridge Saturday.

Police and rescue crews were called to the west side of the bridge after someone saw a man sitting on the outside of the bridge around 11:45 a.m.

Officers tried to talk him back across the railing for nearly an hour while rescue boats from Pasco fire and Columbia Basin Dive Rescue surrounded the area.

The incident ended when the man, who was in crisis, tried to jump from the bridge and Pasco officers grabbed him before he could jump into the Columbia River.

Officers closed the southbound lanes of the bridge while they treated the man.