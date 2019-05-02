Wind-blown bouncy house that hurt four students in Zillah had met safety standards

Courtesy of Zillah High School/Yakima Herald Republic

Police say safety procedures had been followed Wednesday at Zillah High School when a gust of wind picked up a bouncy house and threw it 240 feet air, injuring four students.

One student received CPR before being airlifted in critical condition, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported. Three others incurred minor injuries and were treated at Virginia Mason Memorial hospital.

About 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, during an Associated Student Body event on the high school football field, a gust of wind picked up and flipped a bouncy house with students inside it.

The house climbed 10 to 20 feet into the air and traveled at least 240 feet, according to Zillah Fire Chief Paul Stonemetz.

A fifth student, initially said to have been hurt in the incident, was hurt in a prior, separate activity, according to a Zillah Police press release Thursday.

“Police investigation determined that safety protocols had been met and the equipment was in serviceable, working condition,” the release said.

Zillah school officials said the district is providing counseling for students and staff. District officials have not released further details of the incident.

“Our focus is on the social and emotional well-being of our students and staff, which will continue for as long as needed,” a statement on Thursday afternoon said.

The names and ages of the victims have not been released since they are minors.