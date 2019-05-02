Latest News
This road leads to fun
New way to go play at Juniper Dunes Recreation Area
Heavy equipment from Goodman and Mehlenbacher Enterprises Inc. in Kennewick works Thursday near the far end of the 4.7 mile road they’ve been busy scratching out of the dirt to provide access to the 4,000-acre Juniper Dunes Recreation Area.
The site is a popular destination for off-roaders who’ve previously had to use a nearby private road to reach the outdoor playground.
The $2.1 million access road is off the Pasco-Kahlotus Road about seven miles northeast of the Highway 12 interchange in Pasco..
It’s expected to be completed later this year.
