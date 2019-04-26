Latest News
Death notices for April 26
Five things to do when a loved one dies
Mary Jo Smith
Mary Jo Smith, 77, died April 25 at home in Kennewick.
She was born in Chicago, Ill., and lived in Kennewick for 42 years.
She was a retired customer relations representative for W. W. Grainger in Pasco.
Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Deborah J. Belsito
Deborah Joan Belsito, 67, of Richland, died April 23 in Richland.
She was born in Worcester, Mass., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1976.
She was a retired secretary for Christ the King Catholic Church in Richland.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Vern C. Berger
Vern C. Berger, 95, of Prosser, died April 26 in Prosser.
He was born in Big Timber, Mont., and was a longtime Lower Valley resident.
He was a retired carpenter.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Deborah L. McDowell
Deborah Lee McDowell, 57, of Kennewick, died April 26 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.
She was born in Harrisburg, Pa., and lived in Kennewick for three years.
She was a retired customs protection officer.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Darold Smoot
Darold Smoot, 90, of Kennewick, died April 25 in Richland.
He was born in Bell, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1977.
He was a retired water chemist at Hanford.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Orville N. Eckstine
Orville Nathaniel Eckstine, 90, of Burbank, died April 25 in Burbank.
He was born in Webster City, Iowa, and lived in Burbank for 38 years.
He was a retired superintendent for water cooling at Westinghouse Hanford.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments