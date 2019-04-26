Death notices for April 26

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Mary Jo Smith

Mary Jo Smith, 77, died April 25 at home in Kennewick.

She was born in Chicago, Ill., and lived in Kennewick for 42 years.

She was a retired customer relations representative for W. W. Grainger in Pasco.

Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Deborah J. Belsito

Deborah Joan Belsito, 67, of Richland, died April 23 in Richland.

She was born in Worcester, Mass., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1976.

She was a retired secretary for Christ the King Catholic Church in Richland.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Vern C. Berger

Vern C. Berger, 95, of Prosser, died April 26 in Prosser.

He was born in Big Timber, Mont., and was a longtime Lower Valley resident.

He was a retired carpenter.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Deborah L. McDowell

Deborah Lee McDowell, 57, of Kennewick, died April 26 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

She was born in Harrisburg, Pa., and lived in Kennewick for three years.

She was a retired customs protection officer.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Darold Smoot

Darold Smoot, 90, of Kennewick, died April 25 in Richland.

He was born in Bell, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1977.

He was a retired water chemist at Hanford.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Orville N. Eckstine

Orville Nathaniel Eckstine, 90, of Burbank, died April 25 in Burbank.

He was born in Webster City, Iowa, and lived in Burbank for 38 years.

He was a retired superintendent for water cooling at Westinghouse Hanford.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.