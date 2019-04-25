Death notices for April 26

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Ilene E. Freeman

Ilene Elaine Freeman, 80, of Richland, died April 24 in Richland.

She was born in Snohomish, Wash., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1979.

She was a retired interior decorator.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Donald W. Olmstead

Donald Winston Olmstead, 101, of Grandview, died April 24 in Sunnyside.

He was born in Moran, Kan., and was a longtime Grandview resident.

He was a retired fruit farmer.

Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.

Peggy M. Jarchow

Peggy Marie Jarchow, 76, of West Richland, died April 20 in Richland.

She was born in Prosser, and lived in Benton City for 75 years.

She was a retired tig welder for Exxon Nuclear.

Simple Cremation of Washington, Seattle, is in charge of arrangements.

Joyce Young

Joyce Young, 77, of Richland, died April 19 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Birmingham, England, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1984.

She was a retired radiologic technologist at Kadlec Regional Medical Center.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Candie L. Rieke

Candie Linn Rieke, 50, of Benton City, died April 24 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Orange County, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area for 14 years.

She was a health physics technician for CH2M Hill at Hanford.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.