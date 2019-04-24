Kadlec kids get a superhero visit

Watch Spider-Man rappel down Kadlec Regional Medical Center Twice a year, Sparkling Clean Windows cleaning crew washes Kadlec Regional Medical Center's windows and surprises the kids in the pediatric wing as Spider-Man rappels down the windows and other superheroes visit with kids. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Twice a year, Sparkling Clean Windows cleaning crew washes Kadlec Regional Medical Center's windows and surprises the kids in the pediatric wing as Spider-Man rappels down the windows and other superheroes visit with kids.

Spider-Man, Geoff Morris, rappels down the side of Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland while greeting 3-year-old Nolan Huck and saying hello to other kids through the windows outside the pediatric department.