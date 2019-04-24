Latest News
Kadlec kids get a superhero visit
Watch Spider-Man rappel down Kadlec Regional Medical Center
Spider-Man, Geoff Morris, rappels down the side of Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland while greeting 3-year-old Nolan Huck and saying hello to other kids through the windows outside the pediatric department.
Sparkling Clean Windows cleaning crews wash Kadlec Regional Medical Center’s windows a couple times a year, surprising kids in the pediatric wing. Other superheroes visit with patients and their families.
