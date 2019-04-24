Death notices for April 25

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Daniel Campos

Daniel Campos, 50, of Toppenish, died April 19 in Toppenish.

He was born in Toppenish, and was a lifelong resident.

He was a chef.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Alfredo Rodriguez

Alfredo Rodriguez, 55, of Pasco, died April 23 in Kennewick.

He was born in Edinberg, Texas, and lived in Pasco for 50 years.

He was an auto body shop owner.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Kelsey J. White

Kelsey Jean White, 22, of Kennewick, died April 16 in Kennewick.

She was born in Ketchikan, Alaska, and lived in the Tri-City area since 2007.

She was an office manager.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Marjorie J. Clark

Marjorie Jewelle Clark, 88, of West Richland, died April 24 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

She was born in Monroe, La., and lived in the Tri-City area for 16 years.

She was a retired administrative assistant for the Veterans Hospital in Jackson, Miss.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Edna C. Koenen

Edna Caroline Koenen, 99, of Prosser, died April 24 in Prosser.

She was born in Preston, Minn., and was a longtime Lower Valley resident.

She was a homemaker.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Siphanh Senekham

Siphanh Senekham, 78, of Pasco, died April 20 in Pasco.

He was born in Vang Vieng, Laos, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1980.

He was a retired police officer in Vientiane, Laos.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Jesus Garcia Castro

Jesus Garcia Castro, 82, of Kennewick, died April 23 in Richland.

He was born in San Cristobal de la Barranca, Jalisco, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-City area for 30 years.

He was a retired janitor for the Red Lion in Pasco.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.