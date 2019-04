Honey bee buzz Dandelions and honey bees seem to be two sure signs spring weather has arrived in the Mid-Columbia. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dandelions and honey bees seem to be two sure signs spring weather has arrived in the Mid-Columbia.

Sunny skies and warmer temperatures created a honey bee buzz of activity in this patch of dandelions near the cable bridge in Pasco.

Dandelions and honey bees seem to be two sure signs spring weather has arrived in the Mid-Columbia.

Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video