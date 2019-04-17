Kennewick City Councilman responds after being censured by fellow council members

Hear Kennewick Councilman John Trumbo’s response to being censured Kennewick Councilman John Trumbo was censured for investigating an unfounded drug rumor about another councilman. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kennewick Councilman John Trumbo was censured for investigating an unfounded drug rumor about another councilman.

Kennewick City Councilman John Trumbo has been removed from his board and commission appointments for the rest of the year after being censured Tuesday for misusing his office to investigate rumors about a fellow councilman.

The Kennewick City Council voted 5-2 to censure Trumbo over an investigation into an unfounded, two-year-old drug rumor concerning Mayor Pro Tem Steve Lee.

The vote came after a closed-door discussion at Tuesday’s council meeting.

Trumbo and Councilman Bill McKay voted against the motion. Lee voted in favor, along with Mayor Don Britain and Councilmen Paul Parish, Steve Young and Chuck Torelli.

This is video of Trumbo’s response at the council meeting Tuesday night.

