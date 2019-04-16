Police have closed eight miles of Highway 17 between Mesa and Othello after a section of hillside gave way north of Mesa. Franklin County Sheriff's Office

Washington state geologists are on their way to check out a rocky slope that slid across Highway 17 north of Mesa.

About eight miles between Mesa and Othello have been closed since early this morning when part of the hillside gave way. No one was caught in the early Tuesday morning slide.

Department of Transportation geologists are coming from Olympia to evaluate the slope, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said.

The department plans to have more information available by 5 p.m.

People needing to travel through the area can use Highway 395 and Highway 260 to avoid the area.