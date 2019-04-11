He’s a school patrol Hall of Famer

Southgate student inducted into AAA School Safety Patrol Hall of Fame Principal Dr. Bob Smart announces the AAA School Safety Patrol Hall of Fame award for fifth-grade student Mason Betcher during an assembly at the Kennewick Elementary School. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Principal Dr. Bob Smart announces the AAA School Safety Patrol Hall of Fame award for fifth-grade student Mason Betcher during an assembly at the Kennewick Elementary School.

Southgate Elementary School fifth-grader Mason Betcher holds a plaque presented to him Thursday morning during a school assembly conducted by principal Dr. Bob Smart, left, announcing his selection into the 2019 AAA School Safety Patrol Hall of Fame.

The Kennewick student is one of only 10 from the 35 nominations submitted across the state to be chosen for the honor .

Betcher will also be recognized at a ceremony before a Seattle Mariners baseball game on April 16 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

His mother, Stephanie, captures the moment on her cellphone.

